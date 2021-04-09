Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, US says

  • April 09 2021 09:30:00

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, US says

WASHINGTON-Reuters
Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, US says

Russia has more troops on Ukraine's eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing "Russian aggressions," the White House said on April 8.

The United States is discussing its concerns with its NATO allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing.

The Russian buildup has become the latest point of friction in icy relations between Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, adding to disputes over arms control, human rights and other issues.

Biden last week expressed "unwavering support" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his confrontation with Russia, which in 2014 annexed the Crimea peninsula and backed separatists who seized large parts of the eastern Donbas region.

Russia has said its troops are no threat and are defensive, but they would remain as long as the Kremlin sees fit.

Psaki said that the United States "is increasingly concerned by recent escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border."

"Russia now has more troops than at any time since 2014," Psaki added, saying that five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the past week.

Psaki did not elaborate on the number of Russian troops deployed on Ukraine's border. But it was the first time that the Biden administration has given a description of the scale of the buildup.

In March 2014, as the conflict in eastern Ukraine escalated, Western estimates put the number of Russian troops, militia or special forces on Ukraine's border at 25,000 to more than 30,000.

Psaki's comments followed by hours a telephone call in which Chancellor Angela Merkel of NATO member Germany demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin pull his troops back to de-escalate the situation.

Donbass, annexation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

    Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

  3. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  4. Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

    Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

  5. Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan
Recommended
New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Turkish hospital ray of hope in virus-hit Gaza

Turkish hospital ray of hope in virus-hit Gaza
British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence
China weighs carrots and sticks in push to vaccinate millions

China weighs carrots and sticks in push to vaccinate millions
Britain slams ’bullying’ Myanmar over London embassy standoff

Britain slams ’bullying’ Myanmar over London embassy standoff
WORLD New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

The fallout over the AstraZeneca jab persisted on April 8 with several countries halting its use among younger people, as nations raced to secure much-needed vaccines in the face of fresh virus surges.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 53.3 percent in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.