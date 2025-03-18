Russian drone attack cuts power in central Ukraine

Russian drone attack cuts power in central Ukraine

KIEV
Russian drone attack cuts power in central Ukraine

Thousands of people in central Ukraine were left without electricity on Tuesday following a countrywide Russian attack involving more than 130 drones that damaged critical infrastructure.

Kiev and Moscow have recently escalated cross-border drone and missile attacks despite a US-led proposal for a 30-day ceasefire to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, which the Kremlin claims as part of Russia, said around 3,000 people were cut off from the grid following the attack, which he said damaged critical infrastructure.

The governor of the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region, on which Russian forces have been closing in, said the barrage resulted in a fire at another critical infrastructure facility.

In Kiev, authorities said the debris from a downed Russian drone landed in the courtyard of a school at the beginning of the school day. Pupils were in shelters at the time of the attack, they added.

The Ukrainian air force said it had downed 63 out of 137 Russian drones.

Russia's defence ministry meanwhile said that 46 Ukrainian drones used in overnight attacks had been neutralised.

The strikes, which targeted several regions of Russia, wounded six people, according to local authorities.

The attacks came shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were due to hold talks on a potential ceasefire to the fighting in Ukraine.

Russia's forces occupy swathes of its neighbour's territory.

The 46 Ukrainian drones were "destroyed or intercepted" over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk near the Ukraine border, as well as over Orlov, the ministry said.

In the city of Belgorod, a man was seriously wounded by falling drone debris, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Five people were wounded in Kursk when drones struck near a truck transporting bread, interim governor Alexander Khinstein posted on Telegram.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

    Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

  2. Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

    Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

  3. Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

    Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

  4. CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

    CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

  5. Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

    Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady
Recommended
Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes
Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defense push

Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defense push
Formal Cyprus talks require recognition of sovereign equality: Tatar

Formal Cyprus talks require recognition of 'sovereign equality': Tatar
US launches fresh airstrikes against Huthi targets in Yemen

US launches fresh airstrikes against Huthi targets in Yemen
Israels new attacks on Gaza ‘just the beginning’: Netanyahu

Israel's new attacks on Gaza ‘just the beginning’: Netanyahu
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire as fresh strikes hit Ukraine

Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire as fresh strikes hit Ukraine
European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire
WORLD Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of "playing a game" after Kiev reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye’s overseas assets climbed 3.1 percent to $378.4 billion in January 2025, while liabilities edged up 0.8 percent to $665.1 billion, the Central Bank reported.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿