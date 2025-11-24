Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

KHARKIV
Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire in a house at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv late on November 23, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian drone strike on the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed four people and wounded 17 on Sunday, its mayor said.

The attack came as U.S., Ukrainian and European officials were in Geneva to discuss a proposal to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

"At this moment, 17 people are known to have been wounded. Four people have died," mayor Igor Terekhov said, reporting the evening strike in a message on Telegram.

"The circumstances are truly horrible when, despite the negotiations, Russian troops are attacking civilian objects, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, when people are dying — this is horror," Terekhov said.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, described the attack as "massive".

The emergency services said the drone strike on two districts of Kharkiv had caused fires and the destruction of buildings.

"Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility were on fire," it said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the head of Ukraine's delegation, Andriy Yermak, said talks in Geneva on Sunday had achieved progress.

U.S. President Donald Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve his controversial plan to end the conflict.

But Kiev is seeking changes to a draft that accepts a range of Russia's hardline demands, with the 28-point plan requiring the invaded country to cede territory, cut its military and pledge never to join NATO.

