Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

  • October 15 2021 09:19:00

Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

MOSCOW
Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

The foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ministerial meeting on Oct. 14 in Belarus' capital Minsk.

Taking place at Moscow's initiative, the talks were held on the implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that Baku liberated from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

Russia's Sergey Lavrov, Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov, and Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Nov. 9 would be the first anniversary of the Karabakh deal.

"The Russian side welcomed the mutual intention expressed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations between the two countries, and confirmed its readiness to fully contribute to this process both in a national capacity and through the OSCE (Organization for the Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the statement read.

Sergey Lavrov also held separate meetings with his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues on bilateral issues, it added.

TURKEY Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

    Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

  4. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  5. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
Recommended
Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection
Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt
William Shatner, TV’s Captain Kirk, blasts into space

William Shatner, TV’s Captain Kirk, blasts into space
WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway

Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
WORLD Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon’s capital on Oct. 14 as an escalation of tensions around last year’s massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​