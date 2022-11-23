Russia strikes 'critical infrastructure' in Kiev: officials

KIEV
Russian missile strikes hit the Ukraine capital Kiev Wednesday, officials said, damaging energy infrastructure, the latest in a series of systematic attacks that has caused nationwide blackouts with temperatures dropping.

"The enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kiev city. Stay in shelters until the air alert ends," the Kiev city administration said on social media.AFP journalists meanwhile reported power cuts in the north and centre of Kiev.

Energy operator DTEK said "emergency power shutdowns were imposed in Kiev" following the strikes.Engineers are "doing everything possible to stabilise the situation as soon as possible," DTEK said.

"A few more explosions in different districts of the capital," Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that rescue services and medics were on the scene.

The Kiev region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said Russians "hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities in (Kiev) region. There is a threat of repeated shelling. Stay in shelters!"

The World Health Organisation warned Monday millions of Ukrainian lives were at risk this winter as the country's power grid struggles under a barrage of Russian attacks.

