Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

MOSCOW
Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

Russia said Tuesday it had foiled an Anglo-Ukrainian plot to hijack a military jet carrying a hypersonic missile which they planned to take to Romania in a "large-scale provocation."

Russia, which launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in 2022, regularly accuses Kiev and its European allies of brazen sabotage operations on its soil, often without providing evidence.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had "uncovered and thwarted an operation by the... Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and its British supervisors to steal a Russian MiG-31 high-altitude supersonic fighter jet, which carries the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile."

It accused Kiev of trying to "recruit Russian pilots" by promising them $3 million and citizenship of a Western country.

Kiev planned to have the plane flown towards a NATO base in Constanta on the Black Sea, where it would have been "shot down" by air-defenses, the FSB said.

The security services said it had "thwarted the plans of the Ukrainian and British services to organize the large-scale provocation."

State media published an FSB video showing a Russian soldier, face concealed, saying that he had received an email from a Ukrainian intelligence agent trying to recruit him for the plot.

In retaliation, the FSB said Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military intelligence center and airfield in the Kiev and Khmelnitsky regions.

Throughout its almost four-year Ukraine offensive, Russia has been hit with sabotage attacks, usually on its rail network, and regularly hands out heavy jail sentences to those accused of treason.

hijacking,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

    Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

  2. Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

    Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

  3. Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

    Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

  4. Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Recommended
Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
Trump says weve had a lot of problems with France

Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
Israeli parliament advances controversial death penalty, foreign media bills

Israeli parliament advances controversial death penalty, foreign media bills
UN warns of rough winter ahead for refugees

UN warns of rough winter ahead for refugees
US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy

US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy
Lebanon releases Hannibal Gadhafi from prison on bail

Lebanon releases Hannibal Gadhafi from prison on bail
WORLD Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, a rare attack by the militant group on the country's capital.

ECONOMY Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿