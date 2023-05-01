Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota

Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota

İZMİR
Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota

Russia has increased Türkiye’s tomato import quota from a previous 350,000 tons to 500,000 tons, raising hopes among local growers that exports to this country will recover.

Moscow’s decision to import more tomatoes from Türkiye came after a recent exchange between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The two had a phone conversation last week on April 27.

“This decision has cleared the path for Turkish producers to sell more tomatoes to Russia,” said Hayrettin Uçak, the president of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association.

Russia had been the top export market for years for local growers, but shipments to this country dropped after Moscow introduced a quota on this produce from Türkiye, Uçak added.

In 2021, Türkiye’s tomato exports stood at $68 million but declined to $33 million last year, according to Uçak.

“After the latest decision [regarding the import quota], we expect tomato exports to Russia to recover, and Russia once again becomes the top export market,” he said.

Uçak predicts that total tomato exports may reach $500 million at the end of 2023.

Revenues from tomato exports amounted to $377 million last year, while exports climbed 22 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022 to generate $145 million in revenues, according to Uçak.

Türkiye’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Russia grew 59 percent year-on-year in January-March to more than $258 million, while total exports increased by 23.4 percent to $941 million.

In March alone, shipments by the sector to Russia rose by 116 percent to $85 million.

In an earlier statement, Uçak said that fresh fruit and vegetable growers in the Aegean region target a total of $1.5 billion in export revenue in 2023.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye marks Labor Day

Türkiye marks Labor Day

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks Labor Day

    Türkiye marks Labor Day

  2. Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

    Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

  3. Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

    Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

  4. Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

    Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

    Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria
Recommended
Companies mull over making more investments in white goods sector

Companies mull over making more investments in white goods sector
Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister

Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister
Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public
Time to prioritize social justice

Time to prioritize social justice
China factory activity cools in April

China factory activity cools in April
Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM
WORLD Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Turkish restaurant chain BigChefs is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this week with the book building for the shares to be offered at 22.5 Turkish Liras per share taking place between May 3 and May 5.

SPORTS Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on April 29 in game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.