Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia has increased the quota of tomatoes to be imported from Türkiye by 150,000 tons, the local media have reported.

With a decree issued by the Russian Agriculture Ministry, the annual import quota has been raised from 350,000 tons to 500,000 tons.

Turkish growers welcomed the decision as Russia is a large market for them, saying that production is high enough both to meet the local demand and send more of this produce to the Russian market.

Türkiye annually produces around 13 million tons of tomatoes.

From January to June, Türkiye shipped more than 325 million kilograms of tomatoes to foreign countries, generating $326 million in export revenues.

Russia is an important market for Turkish fruit and vegetable exporters.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), the country’s fresh fruit and vegetable export to Russia grew 9.7 percent in the first half of 2023 compared with January-June last year to $498 million.

Tomato exports to Russia declined from $68 million in 2021 to $33 million last year, Hayrettin Uçak, the president of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association, told business daily Dünya.

“After the lifting of the quota, we are expecting tomato exports to Russia to recover. Russia may once again become the largest export market for tomato growers,” he said.

With the boost from the expected increase in shipments to Russia, Türkiye’s tomato export revenues may climb to $500 million this year, according to Uçak.

Turkey,

WORLD Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

    Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

  2. Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

    Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

  3. Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

    Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

  4. Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

    Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

  5. Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs

    Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs
Recommended
Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek

Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek
Limak, Alpha Dhabi sign MoU

Limak, Alpha Dhabi sign MoU
Google testing AI news writing tool

Google testing AI news writing tool
Top rice supplier India bans some exports

Top rice supplier India bans some exports
Amsterdam to close cruise ship port

Amsterdam to close cruise ship port
Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads
WORLD Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

President Joe Biden on Friday announced he will nominate Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, which would make her the first woman to hold the position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
ECONOMY Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia has increased the quota of tomatoes to be imported from Türkiye by 150,000 tons, the local media have reported.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).