Russia may launch direct flights to Turkish Cyprus

ISTANBUL

Russia may launch direct flights to Turkish Cyprus probably next month, the daily Milliyet reported, citing diplomatic sources.

A Russian tour operator will probably launch the flight expected to take place on Nov. 15 on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony for the new Ercan Airport to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Russian government has given its approval for the launch of flights, and talks between Moscow and Ankara on the matter are ongoing, according to the daily.

The sources said an official announcement could be made in the coming days, noting that this will mean a diplomatic victory both for Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus and may pave the way for the international recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Russian tourists are increasingly preferring Turkish Cyprus over Greek Cyprus after the war broke out in Ukraine, the sources also said.

On Sept. 16, the U.S. totally lifted the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus for a year, which started in 1987, and partially lifted it two years ago.

The launch of flights from Russia will be an important step, commented Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar.

“According to our legal experts, there are no obstacles to launching direct flights to Turkish Cyprus. This flight could be possible if Russia says that it has no problem if a private airlines company wants to hold flights from Moscow to Ercan Airport,” Tatar said.