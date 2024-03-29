Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

KIEV
Russia fired dozens of drones and missiles at Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, wounding at least six people and cutting off power in several regions, officials said on Friday.

Moscow has stepped up its aerial bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting electricity facilities in response to an uptick in deadly Ukrainian assaults on Russia's border regions.

Ten regions across Ukraine came under attack, damaging critical infrastructure and wounding at least six people, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

"Last night Russia continued its barbaric attacks against the Ukrainian energy system. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in some regions," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

"Ukraine needs more air defence systems to secure critical infrastructure and protect the population. This is the main topic of discussion with our international partners," he said.

The air force said Russia had targeted Ukraine's "fuel and energy sector" with a total of 99 missiles and drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down.

One of the country's main energy providers, DTEK, said three of its thermal power stations had been attacked in the barrage, leaving facilities "severely damaged".

"After the attack, the power engineers promptly started to deal with the consequences," the company said in a statement online, adding that one employee had been wounded.

The energy ministry said the attack damaged power infrastructure in four regions across central and western Ukraine, causing blackouts and disrupting train traffic.

