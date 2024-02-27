Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

ANKARA
Rule-based and predictable economic policies will continue after the upcoming elections, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated.

“We have clearly laid out the policies we will implement in our medium-term program,” the minister wrote on the social media platform X on Feb. 27.

Deliberate news is being circulated to create uneasiness and distrust in the markets, Şimşek added.

“I request from our citizens: Please do not believe any news you have not heard from us,” Şimşek said, quoting a social media post by the Center for Countering Disinformation, which refuted news on social media outlets speculating that payments in installments with credit cards have been scrapped.

“Our rule-based and predictable policies will continue in the post-election period,” Şimşek said.

Türkiye will hold local elections on March 31.

Last week, Şimşek also took to social media to reassure that the current economic policies will continue to be implemented after the upcoming elections.

“The policies we implemented with the strong support of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] will continue in line with our goals after the elections,” Şimşek wrote on X on Feb. 22.

Earlier this month, Şimşek, who took the helm of the economic management team after the 2023 elections, stressed that authorities will continue to stick to conventional policies.

