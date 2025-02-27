Romania prosecutors indict far-right election candidate

Far-right populist Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of Romania’s presidential elections last year, was questioned by prosecutors Wednesday over alleged actions against constitutional order, local media reported.

Georgescu, who is seen as the favorite for elections that will be held in April, was stopped in traffic by police and taken to the Prosecutor General's Office, said broadcaster Antena 3.

He is accused of election campaign funding abuses, involvement in a fascist organization and publicly promoting war criminals and extremist ideologies, it said, adding the decision was made following the merger of two criminal cases targeting extremist activities carried out at a national level.

A key element of the investigation is a speech given by Georgescu at Bucharest’s University Square, where he emulated Marshal Ion Antonescu, the leader of Romania from 1940-1944 and a convicted war criminal, and performed a prohibited legionary salute, according to the broadcaster.

Georgescu’s communication office confirmed the development.

“Calin Georgescu was about to submit his new candidacy for the presidency. Approximately 30 minutes ago, the system stopped him in traffic and took him in for questioning at the General Prosecutor’s Office! Where is democracy, and where are the partners who should be defending it?" it said on Facebook.

Georgescu was the front-runner after the first round of the Nov. 24 election. But Romania's highest court annulled the ballot before the second round in December, citing allegations of Russian interference.

Earlier this month, during the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President JD Vance specifically called out the annulment of the presidential election’s results in Romania, arguing that it undermined the foundations of democracy.