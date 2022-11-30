Roman-era statue found in Osmaniye

OSMANİYE

A marble statue has been found during the sewerage and infrastructure work in the Sumbas district of Osmaniye. Legal action has been taken against five workers who found the statue but did not inform the authorities.

The 97-centimeter-tall and 80-kilogram marble statue, found in the Karaömerli neighborhood and depicting Virgin Mary, is considered to belong to the Roman period.

The Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Burhan Torun and the technical team of the museum directorate visited Karaömerli where the statue is located and received information from the residents of the neighborhood.

Later, the statue was delivered to the museum to be examined by the authorities.

Sumbas Mayor Zeki Demiroğlu said, “A historical artifact was found by the workers working in the Karaömerli district. Later, the police teams took this historical artifact and handed it over to the officials of the Osmaniye Culture and Tourism Provincial Directorate. I hope this statue will contribute to tourism in the district.”