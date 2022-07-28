Rolls-Royce names Turkish national as CEO

LONDON

Rolls-Royce has appointed Turkish national Tufan Erginbilgiç as the chief executive officer and an executive director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc.

“Erginbilgiç will take up his new role on Jan. 1, 2023, succeeding Warren East who, on Feb. 24, 2022, announced his intention to step down at the end of this year,” Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

Tufan, who has a background in engineering, has built his career in international business including over 20 years with BP, with five years as part of its executive team.

In his last role before leaving in 2020, he led BP’s downstream business, which included refining, petrochemicals, service station network, lubricants, midstream operations and the Air BP jet fuel operation.

He has held several non-executive directorships in heavy industry and manufacturing companies, including at aerospace technology group GKN.

Erginbilgiç is currently a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a private equity firm that focuses on large-scale investments in infrastructure businesses and manages $81billion for investors.

Tufan Erginbilgic is currently a non-executive director of multinational transport vehicle manufacturer Iveco Group NV; energy, healthcare and technology group DCC plc; and energy company Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.Ş (Tupras). Tufan will be reviewing his involvement in these positions.

“I am honored to be joining Rolls-Royce at a time of significant commercial opportunity and strategic evolution as its customers embrace the energy transition,” Erginbilgiç said.

“He is a proven leader of winning teams within complex multinational organizations, with an ability to drive a high-performance culture and deliver results for investors,” said Anita Frew, Rolls-Royce chair.

