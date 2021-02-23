Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

  • February 23 2021 10:52:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 24 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistics authority revealed on Feb. 23.

A total of 117,313 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registration surged by 37.5 percent.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached nearly 24.3 million by the end of January, TÜİK said.

In January, automobiles accounted for most new registrations - 63.5 percent - while small trucks accounted for 19.1 percent. Motorcycles represented 8.9 percent.

In terms of the distribution of model brands for newly registered cars in the month, 16.1 percent were Fiat; 14 percent Renault, and 9 percent Volkswagen.

Last year, the country registered over 1 million vehicles, a rise of 55 percent from the previous year.

ECONOMY

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

