Riff Cohen to perform in Ankara

ANKARA

Israeli singer and songwriter Riff Cohen will take the stage in Ankara on July 5 and in Istanbul on July 8.

Having a strong fanbase in Türkiye, Cohen will meet with them at CSO Ada concert complex in the Turkish capital.

After her performance on July 5, Cohen will also take the stage in Istanbul at Salon İKSV, accompanied by Turkish jazz musician Okay Temiz, over the weekend.

With her “A Paris” debut album released in 2012, overnight she became the most loved foreign singer in Türkiye, and her songs have been adapted to Turkish many times.

The album reveals a complete picture of the vast musical world of one of Israel’s most intriguing young music composers. It’s an oriental urban album that deals with the new cosmopolitan culture and the perfect soundtrack for daydreaming of open, borderless spaces.

Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir became the most listened to cities on Spotify and Cohen was searched by more than 100,000 people in Shazam. The album became a confirmed soundtrack of cafes, TV series, and ads.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter performs her songs in Hebrew, French and Arabic, as she was born in Tel Aviv to a Tunisian father and an Algerian-French mother. With her playful lyrics and sound, Cohen’s songs are considered modernized music of the Middle East.