Ridley Scott returns to Sci-Fi with post-apocalyptic thriller

Ridley Scott returns to Sci-Fi with post-apocalyptic thriller

LONDON
Ridley Scott returns to Sci-Fi with post-apocalyptic thriller

Ridley Scott’s ‘The Dog Stars’ is based on Peter Heller’s 2012 book of the same name and set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Ridley Scott returns to science fiction films after nearly a decade with a dystopian thriller the prolific director-producer and his starry cast say carries a message of hope.


The “Alien,” “Gladiator” and “The Martian” filmmaker’s latest movie “The Dog Stars” is based on Peter Heller’s 2012 book of the same name and set in a post-apocalyptic world.


Jacob Elordi plays Hig, a mechanic who has survived a pandemic that wiped out most of humanity, including his wife. He is holed up at an abandoned airport in Erie, Colorado, accompanied by his aging dog and ex-military man Bangley, played by Josh Brolin.


Hig regularly sets off in an old yellow Cessna in search of other survivors and supplies. When he comes across a patchy radio transmission and the mountain hide-out of Cima (Margaret Qualley) and Pops (Guy Pearce), he finds respite and trouble.


Attending the film’s world premiere in London on Aug. 20, Scott said he jumped on the project after being sent screenwriter Mark L. Smith’s adaptation.


“When I get science fiction which works on paper, you have to pay attention. I then react intuitively, and so when I’m half-way through a script like that I start to perspire in case the writer drops the ball. He didn’t, so here we are,” the 88-year-old filmmaker said.


“There have been so many zombie movies. There are no zombies in this,” added Scott, who instead wanted to include optimism, which he said was “essential.”


Most of “The Dog Stars” was filmed on location in Italy and shot on multiple cameras.


“This was huge. Ridley is the king of epic, so everything was big,” said “Frankenstein” and “Euphoria” star Elordi, who enjoyed getting to “spend a lot of time outside” and working with his canine co-star Rak
Jasper.


“Rak Jasper has this incredible team of trainers that did all the work and I really had to just be there with a treat in my pocket,” said Elordi.


“Cinema is a completely different discipline, it has its own demands,” he said. “The power of the message that we have to keep our hearts open and take risks to love each other is in the movie and that’s the main deal.”


“The Dog Stars” begins its global theatrical rollout on Aug. 26.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Stone collection turns into an international business

Stone collection turns into an international business
Dutch say won’t participate in neutral Eurovision

Dutch say won’t participate in neutral Eurovision
Researchers say formation near Ağrı may be Noah’s Ark

Researchers say formation near Ağrı may be Noah’s Ark
Mystery of monumental structure at Şapinuva investigated

Mystery of monumental structure at Şapinuva investigated
Ancient history meets sustainable tech at Tlos

Ancient history meets sustainable tech at Tlos
Pioneering cancer treatment saves python named Jodie Foster

Pioneering cancer treatment saves python named Jodie Foster
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿