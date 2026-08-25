Mystery of monumental structure at Şapinuva investigated

ÇORUM

Excavations continue in a 5-by-5-meter area of a large underground structure identified through geophysical surveys in 2024.

Archaeologists are continuing to investigate the purpose of a monumental structure dating back approximately 3,400 years uncovered at the ancient city of Şapinuva in the central Anatolian province of Çorum’s Ortaköy district.



One of the important settlements of its era in religious, military and economic terms, Şapinuva has yielded nearly 4,000 tablets that provide information about the administrative structure, daily life and cultural practices of the Hittite state around 3,500 years ago.



Archaeological excavations at Şapinuva, one of the Hittites’ most important cities after Hattusha, began in 1990 and are being carried out under the auspices of Hitit University.



The excavations, also supported by Çorum Municipality, aim to shed light on previously unknown aspects of Hittite civilization.



Excavations led by Önder İpek, a faculty member in Hitit University’s Department of Archaeology, are continuing to determine the function of a building discovered in 2024 that contains rooms arranged in an “L” shape.



In addition to archaeologists, philologists specializing in the Hittite language, restoration and conservation experts, geologists, archaeobotanists and zooarchaeologists are working to unravel the mystery of the structure, whose main outlines have been revealed through three years of excavation.



İpek told state-run Anadolu Agency that archaeological investigations and carbon dating showed that the building was constructed around the 1380s B.C.



Pointing out Şapinuva’s importance as a Hittite city, İpek said excavations that began in 1990 have continued without interruption for 36 years.



“As a result of these studies, we know that Hittite King Tuthaliya II came to this city with his wife. We also know that this place served as a capital of the Hittites for a period. Monumental buildings were constructed here when the king arrived. Monumental buildings had been uncovered during excavations in previous years. We are continuing our work just northeast of these monumental buildings,” he

said.



İpek said a large structure underground was identified through geophysical surveys in 2024 and that excavations initially began in a 5-by-5-meter area.



“We uncovered approximately 20 percent of the structure in the first year. In the excavations conducted in 2025 and this year, we have largely exposed the building,” he said.



“Over three years of work, we followed the exterior walls and have almost identified the entire building. In some places, we have begun entering the interior spaces and rooms. This year, we are working inside the rooms. These studies will allow us to determine the function of the building.”



“Some of the archaeological materials we find here will provide data about the function of the building. So far, we cannot say whether this was a public building, a temple or an administrative structure. We will determine this through our work in the interior rooms this year.”

Evidence of sacrificial rituals found



İpek said long, “L”-shaped rooms were discovered in the building last year and researchers found their symmetrical counterparts during this year’s excavations.



“In 2025, we found a stone pavement near the floor of this room and on it the skeleton of an animal, apparently a lamb or a kid, without a head. Studies are continuing to determine which animal it belonged to,” he said.



“This year, we also found a cattle skull in the other ‘L’-shaped room. It was also placed on a stone pavement.”



İpek said written sources indicate that sacrifices were performed when such buildings underwent renovations.



“Based on the written sources, we believe that the animal remains and skull we found were sacrificed during different phases of this building. We have identified several phases in the building,” he said.