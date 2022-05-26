Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center

ISTANBUL

The Türk Telekom Opera Hall in Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) will host the leading names in the world of art during the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry from May 28 to June 12 this year.

Glykeria, who made the masses love the Greek rebetiko genre, will take the stage with its original interpretation and extraordinary stage performance of tunes familiar to Turkish music lovers. Tunisian lute artist and singer Dhafer Youssef will give the audience an unforgettable evening with his music blending the Sufi tradition, jazz elements and Arabic lyricism.

As part of the festival, Hungary’s multi-award-winning pianist János Balázs will meet with music lovers for the first time in Turkey with a concert on the 175th anniversary of the world-famous Hungarian composer Ferenc Liszt’s visit to Istanbul.

Universalizing the traditional Gypsy songs of Eastern Europe on the world music scene, Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra will share the stage with Suzan Karde, while Vasilis Saleas and Ahmet Koç will present a special night of instrumental and clarinet performances.

Sinan Opera, which made its world premiere at the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival last year, will also be on stage once again at this year’s festival. The opera is about the life of Mimar Sinan, the majestic architect of the Ottoman era.

Don Quixote ballet, which is among the important works of classical ballet and inspired by selected parts of Miguel de Cervantes’ novel of the same name, will be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet as part of the festival.

Inspired by the thousands of years of the mythological and cultural history of Anatolia and building cultural bridges around the world with dance, the Fire of Anatolia will take the stage with the show “Troy” at AKM.

“Amadeus,” written by Peter Shaffer tells the unique story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, the unforgettable composers of world music history, will also be staged at the AKM as part of the festival.

Music at open-air stage

The AKM will also host free concerts throughout the festival at Türk Telekom Open-Air Stage, specially set up for the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival.

During the festival, popular Turkish musicians and bands will take the stage in two programs every day at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Among them are Yedinci Ev, Mazhar Alanson, Selin Geçit, Emir Ersoy, Samida, Koliva, Köfn, Can Bonomo, Elif Buse Doğan, İkilem, Kolpa, Motive, Baneva, Dedüblüman, Resul Aydemir, İkiye On Kala, Fatma Turgut, Ahiyan, Tuğçe Kandemir, Bilal Sonses, Gökcan Sanlıman, Feride Hilal Akın, Retrobüs, Ekin Uzunlar, Ceren Gündoğdu and Nahide Babaşlı.

Refik Anadol and Hüsamettin Koçan will also come together with art lovers at the AKM with their exhibitions opening at the festival.

Making significant contributions to the emergence and development of the art of artificial intelligence, Anadol’s installation “Rumi Dreams” features the works inspired by the Ottoman poet and mystic Rumi. “Rumi Dreams,” which includes Anadol’s newest work, can be visited free of charge in the AKM Theater Foyer throughout the festival.

Painter and academician Koçan’s exhibition, titled “Thorn in My Foot” brings the traces of the artist’s life to the present with sculptures, paintings and installations. Exploring the concepts of memory, migration and existence, the exhibition will be at the AKM Gallery throughout the festival.

The joint exhibition, “Youth on the Road,” which focuses on artists under the age of 35, can also be visited on the AKM Cultural Street during the festival. “Youth on the Road” consists of the most successful interdisciplinary examples of youth production, mainly sculptures.

Art lovers of the future will also experience the festival enthusiasm at AKM. The workshops, specially prepared for children, will host them at the AKM Children’s Art Center during the event.

Also, during the festival, the AKM Yeşilçam Cinema will present a comprehensive program with film screenings and special talks with the participation of filmmakers. Different directors will be hosted at the New Generation Filmmakers’ meetings in cooperation with the Turkish Cinema Foundation.