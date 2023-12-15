Retails sales rise nearly 14 percent in October

ANKARA

The retail sales volume at constant prices increased by 13.7 percent in October from a year ago, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

This pointed to a slowdown in retail sales from the previous months. In September and August, the year-on-year increases were 14.2 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively. In July, retail sales soared nearly 32 percent from a year ago.

However, the month-on-month sales rose 2 percent after falling 0.6 percent in September.

Food and drinks sales grew 13.8 percent in October, while the annual increase in non-food sales was 18.9 percent, TÜİK said.

Computer and book sales rose 39 percent compared with October last year, while consumer electronic sales were up 14 percent.

Order by mail and online sales showed a 35 percent increase, but automotive fuels declined 3.3 percent.

In the retail industry, turnover at current prices leaped 83.6 percent year-on-year and rose 4.6 percent from September.

TÜİK separately reported that the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased 65.3 percent in October from the previous year.

In industry and construction, the year-on-year increases were 54.6 percent and 98.6 percent, respectively.

In trade, turnover grew more than 69 percent, while in the services sector, the annual increase was 63.5 percent.