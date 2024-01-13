Retail sales volume rises 13 percent

Retail sales volume rises 13 percent

ANKARA
Retail sales volume rises 13 percent

The retail sales volume at constant prices rose by 12.8 percent in November from a year ago, with the pace of year-on-year increase slowing from 13.4 percent in the previous month, according to the official data.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales exhibited an annual increase of 11.7 percent, while non-food retail sales grew 17 percent, the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 12.

Electronic goods and textiles increased 11.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Orders by mail and online sales leaped 30.3 percent year-on-year, while computer and book sales were up more than 31 percent.

Retail sales rose only 0.2 percent in November from the previous month. The month-on-month increase was 1.9 percent in October.

The annual growth in turnover in the retail sector slowed from 83 percent in October to 79.8 percent in November.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the combined turnover in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose by 66.1 percent in November from a year ago, accelerating from the 65.5 percent rise in October.

In industry, turnover was up nearly 55 percent, while the year-on-year increase in the construction sector was 98.7 percent.

In the trade and services sectors, turnover rose by 71.3 percent and 61.2 percent, respectively, from November 2022.

retail prices, Türkiye, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

    Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

  2. Israel pounds Gaza on 99th day of war

    Israel pounds Gaza on 99th day of war

  3. Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  4. Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul

    Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul

  5. Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base

    Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base
Recommended
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation
EBRD’s investments tops 13 billion euros last year

EBRD’s investments tops 13 billion euros last year
Current account posts $2.7 billion deficit in November

Current account posts $2.7 billion deficit in November
There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister
Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as worlds most valuable firm

Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as world's most valuable firm
Airbus says record 2,094 planes ordered in 2023, 735 delivered

Airbus says record 2,094 planes ordered in 2023, 735 delivered
WORLD Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched dozens of attacks over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday, as Kiev pushes for more air defence.
ECONOMY Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surged four percent on Jan. 12 after U.S. and UK forces launched strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".