Retail sales volume rises 13 percent

ANKARA

The retail sales volume at constant prices rose by 12.8 percent in November from a year ago, with the pace of year-on-year increase slowing from 13.4 percent in the previous month, according to the official data.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales exhibited an annual increase of 11.7 percent, while non-food retail sales grew 17 percent, the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 12.

Electronic goods and textiles increased 11.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Orders by mail and online sales leaped 30.3 percent year-on-year, while computer and book sales were up more than 31 percent.

Retail sales rose only 0.2 percent in November from the previous month. The month-on-month increase was 1.9 percent in October.

The annual growth in turnover in the retail sector slowed from 83 percent in October to 79.8 percent in November.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the combined turnover in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose by 66.1 percent in November from a year ago, accelerating from the 65.5 percent rise in October.

In industry, turnover was up nearly 55 percent, while the year-on-year increase in the construction sector was 98.7 percent.

In the trade and services sectors, turnover rose by 71.3 percent and 61.2 percent, respectively, from November 2022.