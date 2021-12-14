Retail sales volume jumps 15.2 percent year on year

ISTANBUL

Turkish retail sales volume increased by 15.2 percent on an annual basis in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement on its website on Dec. 13.

“In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 4.8 percent, non-food [except automotive fuel] sales increased by 24.5 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 6.0 percent.”

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume increased by 0.9 percent.

Textile, clothing and footwear sales soared 43.5 percent from October 2020, while sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment rose by 16.7 percent and sales of medical goods and cosmetics increased by 15.7 percent.

Sales by mail order and the internet jumped 52.7 percent year on year in October.

Meanwhile, the Turkish economy’s total turnover soared 47.5 percent in October compared to the same month last year.

The turnover for the services sector registered the largest increase with 59.4 percent on an annual basis.

It was followed by industry with a 52.8 percent hike in the same period, trade with 42.1 percent and construction with 37.6 percent.