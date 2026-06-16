Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4 percent year-on-year in April

Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4 percent year-on-year in April

ISTANBUL  
Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4 percent year-on-year in April

 

Türkiye’s retail sales surged 11.4 percent year-on-year in April, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 16.

The trade sales volume edged up 0.1 percent in the month on a yearly basis, while wholesale trade sales fell 3.3 percent.

Non-food (except automotive fuel) sales climbed 14.5 percent in April, while food, drink and tobacco sales rose 7.6 percent. Automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 2.7 percent.

Similarly, sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment jumped 18.6 percent on a yearly basis, while online sales rose 17.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, on the other hand, retail sales fell 1.7 percent in April, trade sales decreased 2.7 percent, while wholesale trade dropped 3.7 percent.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the total turnover index, covering industry, construction, trade and services, rose 35.2 percent year-on-year in April.

On an annual basis, turnover increased by 40.1 percent in industry, 32.2 percent in construction, 33.5 percent in trade and 34.3 percent in services.

The total turnover index edged up 1.6 percent month-on-month in April.

In monthly terms, industry grew 3.7 percent and construction 6.9 percent, while services rose 4.1 percent. Trade, however, declined by 0.6 percent over the same period.

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