Retail sales grow 28 percent

ANKARA

Retail sales volume has grown by 28.4 percent in May from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Food, drinks and tobacco product sales exhibited an annual increase of 22.6 percent, while non-food sales rose by 37 percent. The year-on-year increase in automobile fuel sales was 11 percent.

Electronic goods and clothing sales rose by 39 percent and 14 percent year-on-year in May, respectively, TÜİK said on July 13.

Computer and book sales were up more than 73 percent from a year ago. Mail and online orders increased by 45.4 percent year-on-year in May.

Turnover at current prices in the retail industry rose by 80.7 percent from May last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume grew 2.1 percent.

Separate data TÜİK unveiled on July 13 showed that the index for the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 52.7 percent in May from the same month of 2022.

Industry’s turnover grew 35 percent, in the construction sector turnover increased nearly 103 percent year-on-year. In the trade and services sectors, turnover rose by 58.8 percent and 62.3 percent, respectively.