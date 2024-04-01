Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism

Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism

PARIS
Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism

The Chateau of Versailles will provide one of the most elegant Olympic backdrops when the equestrian competitions canter through its famous park, but with less than four months to go to the Paris Games, it is a muddy building site.

The project has involved moving hundreds of tons of earth to build a 5.3km cross-country course and erecting temporary grandstands for spectators, but the centerpiece was the regilding of the spectacular Fountain of Apollo.

The pentathlon will also be held on the grounds.

On March 29, accompanied by baroque music, the gleaming restored statue of the Sun God, a symbol of the Sun King Louis XIV, was lowered back into the water at a media event.

The 1671 statue by Jean-Baptiste Tuby shows Apollo in a chariot drawn by four horses, flanked by his descendant Phaeton and dolphins.

Horses were an integral part of daily life at Versailles, the stables opposite the chateau housed 1,500 horses. They will be celebrated in an exhibition from July 2.

While earth movers are still preparing the 5.3km cross-country course that will wind through the park, the dressage and show-jumping arena is largely completed. Stands that will hold 6,300 are up.

Around "70 percent" of the work has been completed, said Lorick Joseph of the Olympic Organizing Committee at the unveiling.

A shaded 700-meter galloping track has been completed, as has a field for 200 horse boxes which Jean Morel, sporting director of the site, said would be "under air-conditioned tents."

The Olympic equestrian events will take place from July 27 to Aug. 6. The dressage events of the Paralympic Games will run from Sept. 3 to 7.

Versailles, a World Heritage Site, drew eight million visitors last year. After the Games, all the temporary infrastructure will have to be dismantled and the site restored to its historic state.

equestrianism, Olympics,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse

Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse

    Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse

  2. Is fabulous faba fatal?

    Is fabulous faba fatal?

  3. Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region

    Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region

  4. 'Godzilla x Kong' has scales but not much else

    'Godzilla x Kong' has scales but not much else

  5. Maintenance staff shortage could clip aviation industry's wings

    Maintenance staff shortage could clip aviation industry's wings
Recommended
Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse

Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse
Lizzo says I quit after lies told about her

Lizzo says 'I quit' after 'lies' told about her
Godzilla x Kong has scales but not much else

'Godzilla x Kong' has scales but not much else
Ankara welcomes spring with music

Ankara welcomes spring with music
Fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelos David

Fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo's David
A-bomb saga Oppenheimer finally opens in Japan

A-bomb saga 'Oppenheimer' finally opens in Japan
WORLD Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

The complex process of clearing the tangled wreckage of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed spectacularly this week was set to begin Saturday with removal of a first section, officials said.
ECONOMY Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region

Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region

Trendyol, one of Türkiye’s largest e-commerce platforms, has opened its first pop-up store in the Gulf region at a shopping mall in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿