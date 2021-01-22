Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening

  • January 22 2021 07:00:00

Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening

Burak Coşan - ISTANBUL
Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening

Suffering from the fallout caused by the coronavirus-related restrictions, restaurant and café owners in Turkey are now seeking ways to reopen, putting forward proposals that may help them get back to business.

As part of the wider measures the government introduced to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control, restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide takeaway and delivery services.

Despite the government’s financial support, companies operating in the industry, which some 2 million families are depended on for their livelihood, are struggling to keep their businesses afloat. Many restaurants, however, lack enough resources and means to provide even delivery services, facing significant decline in revenues, failing to pay rents.

In the face of those pressing conditions amid the outbreak, restaurant and café owners put forward a list of proposals which they think could help them reopen their businesses.

Their offers include an immediate reopening of restaurants under “very strict rules” and suggest that those that do not follow the rules should be closed.

Customers should be admitted to restaurants with a valid HES code, provided through an application which tracks the contraction of the COVID-19 virus, they proposed.

The list also suggested that people employed in the industry will be given priority in the virus vaccination program, which will help reduce risks.

Restaurant owners also said hygiene rules must be implemented very strictly and that tables should be set apart according to social distancing rules and those who violate this rule should be fined.

Sector representatives warned that the current situation is unsustainable for much of the businesses and many of them may not survive.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

    Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

  3. Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

    Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

  4. Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

    Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

  5. Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

    Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show
Recommended
Turkeys garment industrys exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

Turkey's garment industry's exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters
Russa raises quota on tomato imports from Turkey

Russa raises quota on tomato imports from Turkey
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged
Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Central government gross debt stock at $243 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $243 bln
Panel foresees strong Turkey-UK post-Brexit cooperation

Panel foresees strong Turkey-UK post-Brexit cooperation
WORLD Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

In his first full day as U.S. president, Joe Biden tackled his country’s staggering coronavirus caseload with a spate of new measures, including mask-wearing and quarantining requirements, as EU leaders "strongly discouraged" their constituents from non-essential travel.
ECONOMY Turkeys garment industrys exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

Turkey's garment industry's exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

The Turkish garment industry plans to make more than $20 billion in exports in 2021, according to the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) on Jan. 21. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell two points behind leaders Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig after a 1-1 draw on Jan. 21 against Demir Grup Sivasspor.