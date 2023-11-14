Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse

Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse

LUCKNOW
Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse

More than a hundred rescuers in northern India on Tuesday struggled for a third day to save workers trapped underground after the road tunnel they were building collapsed.

Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to create an escape tunnel for the 40 workers, who are all alive.

"Our biggest breakthrough is that we have established contact and there is a supply of oxygen and food," Uttarkashi district's top civil servant Abhishek Ruhela told AFP on Tuesday.

"Whatever is necessary for their survival is being done."

Oxygen was being pumped into the tunnel and small food items like dry fruit were being provided to the workers, he added.

Photographs released by government rescue teams soon after the collapse showed huge piles of rubble blocking the wide tunnel, with twisted metal bars from its roof poking down in front of slabs of concrete.

Teams are using heavy machinery to drive a steel pipe with a width of 90 centimetres (nearly three feet), wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through the rubble, the government's highway and infrastructure company said.

The 4.5-kilometre (2.7-mile) tunnel is being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect two of the holiest Hindu shrines: Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.

The tunnel is part of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi road project aimed at improving travel conditions between some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country as well as areas bordering China.

Accidents on large infrastructure projects are common in India.

In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Poland's prime minister resigns

    Poland's prime minister resigns

  2. Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care

    Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care

  3. Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse

    Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse

  4. Baby at center of legal battle dies

    Baby at center of legal battle dies

  5. Titanic menu sells for £84,000 at UK auction

    Titanic menu sells for £84,000 at UK auction
Recommended
Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns
Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care

Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care
US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee

Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan

Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

A Japanese vice finance minister stepped down yesterday, amid criticism from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, after admitting his company's repeated failures to pay taxes, a further setback to Kishida's unpopular government.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.