Rescue drill held in Uludağ before winter season

Rescue drill held in Uludağ before winter season

BURSA
Rescue drill held in Uludağ before winter season

The Gendarmerie General Command has held a joint exercise with the participation of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and search and rescue teams in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Uludağ, one of Türkiye’s important winter tourism centers.

According to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, snowfall is expected as of Dec. 20, with the temperature dropping to three degrees below zero in Uludağ.

In Uludağ, where the season will open with snowfall, hotel and ski facilities completed their preparations.

Security measures were also increased to the highest level at the ski resort, which is expected to create a density of domestic and foreign tourists before the New Year.

Accordingly, the teams within the provincial gendarmerie, AFAD and local search and rescue teams held a drill before the winter season.

A large number of personnel from the gendarmerie, AFAD and search and rescue teams participated in the exercise, in which the people trapped in the 15-meter-high chairlifts on the ski slopes were rescued as per the scenario.

More than 45 million tourists visited the country from January to October, a figure close to the 46 million visitors Türkiye attracted in the same period of 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2022, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 88 percent from a year ago to 39.6 million. Including Turkish citizens residing abroad, the number of visitors stood at more than 45 million.

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Bulgarians flock to Edirne for New Year

Bulgarians flock to Edirne for New Year
Thousands of tons of fish exported from landlocked city

Thousands of tons of fish exported from landlocked city
People queue to visit Fener Greek School

People queue to visit Fener Greek School

Climate change poses risk for Istanbul’s coastal districts: Report

Climate change poses risk for Istanbul’s coastal districts: Report
ISIL terrorist caught trying to infiltrate country

ISIL terrorist caught trying to infiltrate country
Sweden blocks extradition of fugitive FETÖ suspect

Sweden blocks extradition of fugitive FETÖ suspect
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

The British government has said it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas.

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.