Rescue dog Ego certified for disaster response

ERZURUM

Following three years of grueling search-and-rescue training, a Belgian Malinois named Ego has been certified by Türkiye’s disaster management authority to deploy to earthquake and natural disaster zones.

Ego joined the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality Search and Rescue Team (ERAKUT) when he was 6 months old. Since then, he has undergone extensive live search training in Erzurum and at disaster training sites across Türkiye while also participating in rubble search exercises organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In May, Ego successfully passed AFAD’s Canine Search Team Examination. During the final test, held on a simulated disaster site in Erzurum, he quickly located two volunteers hidden 6 meters beneath piles of concrete.

The dog is now the only certified live search-and-rescue dog operated by a municipality in Eastern Anatolia and is on standby for deployment whenever requested by AFAD.

“We raised Ego on rubble from the time he was a puppy,” said Murat Albayrak, head trainer at the municipality’s Dog Training Center.

Albayrak said the certification process required dogs to complete agility tests and locate multiple victims within strict time limits in simulated disaster scenarios.

“From now on, Ego will serve as ERAKUT’s K9 search-and-rescue dog. Whenever AFAD assigns us to a disaster response, Ego will be part of the mission,” he said.

According to Albayrak, Ego trained for three years at disaster sites in cities including Ankara, İzmir and İstanbul, gaining experience in a wide range of rubble environments.

“Every disaster site improves a rescue dog’s abilities. Ego grew up on rubble, so he can immediately focus on the search. In the event of an earthquake or another disaster, he relies on his sense of smell to quickly indicate where survivors are trapped,” he said.

Amir Badur, head of the municipality’s Department of Disaster Affairs and Risk Management, said Ego has worked at around 40 training sites in nearly 30 of the country’s 81 provinces.

“Ego is the only certified live search-and-rescue dog operated by a municipality in eastern Anatolia,” Badur said.

He added that ERAKUT consists of 36 members, 20 of whom are accredited by AFAD, while the municipality also operates a 400-square-meter disaster training field featuring 100 meters of underground tunnels to prepare both rescuers and dogs for emergency operations.

Municipal officials said the team, which took part in rescue efforts following the devastating Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, continues to expand its training program and remains prepared to respond to earthquakes, avalanches and other disasters.