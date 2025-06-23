Renewable energy capacity grows 4.5-fold in two decades

ANKARA
Türkiye has made remarkable strides in clean energy over the past 20 years, increasing its total renewable energy installed capacity from 12,906 megawatts (MW) in 2005 to 72,492 MW as of May 2025 — a nearly 4.5-fold increase, according to the Energy Ministry.

Back in 2005, the country’s wind power capacity stood at just 20 MW, and there was no installed solar capacity.

Today, wind and solar together account for 30.2 percent of Türkiye’s total installed power capacity, rising from virtually zero to a significant share of the energy mix.

In May 2024, renewables accounted for 57.6 percent of the country’s total installed capacity.

Türkiye has continued to expand its renewable energy capacity over the past year, with the total installed renewable power reaching 72,492 megawatts (MW) by the end of May 2025, accounting for 60.8 percent of the total installed capacity.

As of the end of May 2025, Türkiye’s installed renewable energy capacity reached the following levels: 32,284 MW in hydropower, 13,391 MW in wind energy, 22,648 MW in solar energy, 1,734 MW in geothermal, and 2,435 MW in biomass.

Türkiye now produces enough electricity from wind and solar power plants to meet the entire annual electricity demand of all households in the country, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement to mark World Renewable Energy Day.

Highlighting the nation’s clean energy ambitions, Bayraktar recalled that Türkiye plans to increase its installed wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, saying that achieving this target will require an estimated $80 billion in investment.

