Regional monetary union lifts Mali suspension

A West African monetary union has agreed to lift its suspension of Mali, imposed in January 2022 over the ruling junta's timeline for returning to civilian rule, it said in a statement.

The West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) came to the decision during an extraordinary session held in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, it said in the communique received on July 9 by AFP.

"With regard to Mali, the Conference decided to lift its suspension from the UEMOA bodies and institutions on 09 January 2022," it said, without elaborating.

UEMOA and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had in January 2022 imposed a range of economic and diplomatic measures against the Sahel country after its military government unveiled a plan to rule for five years.

ECOWAS lifted sanctions in July 2022, accepting a planned March 2024 return to civilian rule.

The leader of Mali's junta, Assimi Goita, seized power in August 2020, then installed an interim government led by civilians.

But in May 2021, he deposed those civilian leaders in a second coup. He was later sworn in as interim president.

Mali last month held a referendum on constitutional changes, marking a key step in the military's plans to restore civilian rule.

