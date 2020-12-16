Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

  • December 16 2020 11:32:01

Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Adil Demirçubuk - ISTANBUL
Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu has apologized over a racial term he used when identifying a Black assistant coach of Istanbul team Başakşehir in a game last week over a phone call with Senagelese striker Demba Ba.

“The referee, Sebastian Coltescu, called and said that he is not a racist man. He apologized for what happened,” said Ba, who had a conflict with the referee during the game.

Amid the Champions League game between Başakşehir and Paris Saint-Germain on Dec. 8, Coltescu allegedly called the Cameroonian assisting coach, Pierre Webo, a “negro.” As Webo reacted, both teams’ players walked off the pitch together to protest the referee. The game was called off and played the day after.

According to Romanian press, a football player mediated this phone conversation.

“Someone I could not say no to called me and told me that the referee wanted to talk to me. I said, O.K., then Coltescu called me,” said Ba about the background of the conversation.

“He said he was sorry for what has happened and stressed that he is not a racist man,” added the player, noting that “the case is closed for him.”

The mediator, Ousmane N’Doye, a retired player, also talked to the Romanian press about the conversation.

“Demba Ba is from Senegal like me. I made them talk. They both said, ‘He is a good man’ about each other. Ba did not accuse the referee of racism,” said N’Doye after the phone talk.

On Dec. 9, before leaving the pitch, Ba was heard shouting “You never say ‘That white man.’ You say, ‘That man.’ But when he is black, why do you call him ‘That black man’?” to the referee.

The incident was discussed on social media and footage of Ba calling out the racial slur was shared widely.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

  2. Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

    Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

  3. 5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

    5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,881 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,898,447

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,881 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,898,447

  5. Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

    Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul
Recommended
Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo
Alanyaspor extends stay atop Süper Lig

Alanyaspor extends stay atop Süper Lig
Turkish gymnasts win gold in Euro Artistic Gymnastics

Turkish gymnasts win gold in Euro Artistic Gymnastics

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships
Beşiktaş to face Alanyaspor for 4th successive win

Beşiktaş to face Alanyaspor for 4th successive win

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees
WORLD US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive on Dec. 15, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.
ECONOMY Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Turkey’s Central Bank governor on Dec. 16 said the risk of upward inflation will require a tight, decisive monetary policy stance in 2021, adding that it will be tightened if needed.
SPORTS Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu has apologized over a racial term he used when identifying a Black assistant coach of Istanbul team Başakşehir in a game last week over a phone call with Senagelese striker Demba Ba.