Record fine imposed on ships polluting sea

KOCAELİ

A record fine of nearly 34 million Turkish Liras ($887,000) has been imposed on two ships found to have polluted the İzmit Bay in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, the governor’s office has announced.

During routine inspections on July 6, the governor's office detected that a Maltese-flagged vessel named "Ht Warrior” discharged oil derivative waste in the port located in the Körfez district.

Following the office’s notification, the Turkish Environment Agency of the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry imposed a sanction of approximately 18 million liras ($469,000) on the vessel.

In another inspection on July 9 at the port in the Başiskele district, it was determined that a Turkish-flagged vessel named "Lisa E" discharged a solvent substance into the sea. The agency imposed a fine of approximately 16 million liras ($418,000) on this vessel as well.