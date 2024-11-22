Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024, according to UN

Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024, according to UN

NEW YORK
Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024, according to UN

A staggering 281 aid workers have been killed around the world so far this year, making 2024 the deadliest year for humanitarians, the U.N. aid chief said on Nov. 22.

"Humanitarian workers are being killed at an unprecedented rate, their courage and humanity being met with bullets and bombs," said Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' new under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

With more than a month left to go of 2024, the "grim milestone was reached," he said, after 280 humanitarians were killed across 33 countries during all of 2023.

"This violence is unconscionable and devastating to aid operations," Fletcher said.

Israel's devastating war in Gaza was driving up the numbers, his office said, with 333 aid workers killed there, most from the U.N. agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

"States and parties to conflict must protect humanitarians, uphold international law, prosecute those responsible, and call time on this era of impunity," Fletcher said.

Aid workers were subject to kidnappings, injuries, harassment and arbitrary detention in a range of countries, his office said, including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Ukraine.

The majority of deaths involve local staff working with non-governmental organisations, UN agencies and the Red Cross Red Crescent movement, Fletcher's office said.

"Violence against humanitarian personnel is part of a broader trend of harm to civilians in conflict zones," it warned.

"Last year, more than 33,000 civilian deaths were recorded in 14 armed conflicts, a staggering 72 per cent increase from 2022."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance
Romania set to hold presidential election

Romania set to hold presidential election
Israel to end administrative detention for West Bank settlers

Israel to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers
More countries vow to arrest Netanyahu under ICC warrant

More countries vow to arrest Netanyahu under ICC warrant
Russia says it derailed Kievs war plans for next year

Russia says it 'derailed' Kiev's war plans for next year
Greece pushes green transition on its fragile islands

Greece pushes green transition on its fragile islands
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿