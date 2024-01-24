Razzie nominations led by ‘Expend4bles’

LOS ANGELES
The Golden Raspberry Awards (known as the Razzies), which aims to (dis)honor the least successful films of the year, has announced nominations for its 44th edition.

The most-nominated film is “Expend4bles,” the fourth entry in the action-packed, but critically underwhelming, “The Expendables” franchise. It received seven nominations. Tied for second place with five nods are “The Exorcist: Believer,” the revival of the classic horror series, and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a blood-soaked take on everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear.

Two big-budget superhero movies, DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” both got four nominations.

Last year, Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” led the competition with eight nominations, going on to bag the prize for worst picture. The group also felt compelled to issue an apology last year after nominating then-11-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category of worst actress for her performance in the horror remake “Firestarter.”

Founded in 1981, Razzie nominations are determined by a select committee before ballots are issued to the membership. Anybody can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500.

In keeping with its history, the winners are announced the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.

