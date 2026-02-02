Gaza's Rafah crossing makes limited reopening after two-year war

RAFAH

Gaza's key Rafah border crossing was reopened to Palestinians on Monday, an Israeli security official said, but Egyptian state-linked media said only 50 people would be allowed to cross in each direction in the early days.

The resumption of operations comes after Israeli forces seized control of the gateway to Egypt in May 2024 during the war with Hamas.

A partial resumption of operations began on Sunday in a tightly restricted pilot phase that did not involve travel of people, following months of appeals from aid groups.

"As of this time, and following the arrival of the EUBAM teams on behalf of the European Union, the Rafah crossing has now opened to the movement of residents, for both entry and exit," the Israeli official said, referring to a European border assistance mission.

Egyptian state-linked media reported that 50 people were expected to cross in each direction in the first days of the reopening.

AlQahera News, which is linked to state intelligence, reported citing an unnamed source that "fifty people will depart Egypt for Gaza and fifty people will come from Gaza, in the first days of the operation".

A source at the border told AFP a few dozen people arrived on the Egyptian side on Monday awaiting entry into Gaza.

However, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that around 150 people were expected to leave Gaza for Egypt on Monday, including 50 patients.

The report said around 50 others were also expected to enter the territory, adding that the crossing would be open for about six hours daily.

"The Rafah crossing is a lifeline," said Mohammed Nassir, a Palestinian who had his leg amputated after being injured early in the war.

"I need to undergo surgery that is unavailable in Gaza but can be performed abroad."

Hospitals preparing

AFP images from Sunday showed ambulances queued up on the Egyptian side preparing to receive medical evacuees, who were expected to be the first groups allowed out.

An official at Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, said about 200 patients were waiting for permission to leave the territory.

AlQahera News, citing Egypt's health ministry, reported that 150 hospitals and 300 ambulances had been prepared to receive Palestinian patients.

It said 12,000 doctors and 30 rapid deployment teams had been allocated to work with the transferred Palestinians.

Rafah is considered a key entry point for aid into Gaza, where humanitarian conditions remain dire after two years of war in spite of a ceasefire in place since October 10.

The crossing has been closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, made no mention of allowing in a long-hoped-for surge of aid, speaking only of the passage of individuals "in both directions".

Egypt's state-linked Cairo News reported that the Egyptian side of the crossing would remain open "round the clock".

No displacement of Gazans

The leaders of Egypt and Jordan meanwhile renewed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Israel had previously tied Rafah's reopening to the return of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza. His body was recovered and buried last week, prompting Israel to announce the phased reopening.

Violence continued ahead of the reopening, with Gaza's civil defence reporting at least 32 people killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday.

The Israeli military said it had acted after militants emerged from a tunnel in Rafah.

Located on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, Rafah is the only crossing into and out of the territory that does not pass through Israel.

It lies in an area held by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called "Yellow Line" under the terms of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Israeli troops still control more than half of Gaza, while the rest remains under Hamas authority.