Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The relegation battle in Turkish football has intensified in recent weeks as seven teams fight to stay in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Gençlerbirliği, Yukatel Denizlispor, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor, Çaykur Rizespor, Hes Kablo Kayserispor and Ankaragücü are in a race to avoid relegation with two games left in the season.

Gençlerbirliği are four points clear of relegation in spot 12 in the standings - one victory from avoiding relegation.

The Ankara team have a huge advantage in the intense race after defeating Göztepe 3-1 last week.



Konyaspor and Denizlispor have remarkable wins against 2 top-ranked teams

Yukatel Denizlispor and Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who are currently at the 13th and 14th places, respectively, earned wins over title challengers Trabzonspor and Medipol Başaksehir last week.

While Ittifak Holding Konyaspor defeated the leaders Medipol Başaksehir 4-3 in a thriller, Yukatel Denizlispor beat Trabzonspor 2-1 in Denizli.

Both teams increased hopes of staying in the league following the victories.



Turkish league fans will witness a key match in the upcoming fixture between teams fighting for survival.

Çaykur Rizespor will host BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor in Rize on Sunday in a highly-anticipated match for Turkish Süper Lig relegation.

Rizespor and Malatyaspor each collected 32 points but Rizespor are in the relegation zone in the 16th place by goal difference.

After dropping points in two consecutive matches, Kayserispor missed an opportunity to jump off the relegation zone as they currently have 32 points.

Kayserispor have one of the worst upcoming fixtures, facing the top two placed teams in the table, Başaksehir and Trabzonspor, in the last two games.

Another Ankara team, Ankaragücü, are at the bottom with 29 points, they got the much-needed three points after beating Galatasaray last week.



