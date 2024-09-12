Race to become Japan's next PM kicks off

TOKYO

Japan's leadership race kicked off on Thursday with a record nine candidates, including the surfing son of a former prime minister and an arch-nationalist, vying to be the first woman premier.

Whoever wins the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership vote on Sept. 27 will succeed unpopular Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose three-year term was tarnished by scandals and unease over rising prices.

The conservative LDP has governed almost uninterrupted for decades and holds a majority in parliament, meaning the winner is essentially guaranteed to become premier.

Leading the polls are Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, a former environment minister and the son of Junichiro Koizumi, and veteran former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Also in the running are two prominent women, still a rarity in Japanese politics and business.

Hard-right Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, regularly visits Tokyo's Yasukuni war shrine, which will likely infuriate China and South Korea if she wins.

And although her support within the party is limited, sitting Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, is seen as a deft leader who aspires to mentor younger female politicians.

Outspoken reformist Taro Kono, 61, is also a candidate, as is Toshimitsu Motegi, dubbed the "Trump whisperer" for his handling of the former U.S. president in tough trade talks.