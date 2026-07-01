Rabat Valley offers blend of nature and ancient heritage

TUNCELİ

Located among the rugged mountains of Tunceli, Rabat Valley is drawing increasing numbers of visitors during the summer with its unspoiled landscapes, ancient monuments and rich wildlife.



Declared a first-degree archaeological site, the valley is located in the Örtülü hamlet of Çemçeli village, about 20 kilometers from the city center.

The valley is home to brown bears, wolves, lynxes and wild goats, as well as endemic plant species.

Visitors can also explore waterfalls, a historic stone-arched bridge, castle ruins and a stepped tunnel carved into the mountainside.

After parking their vehicles at a designated point, visitors continue on foot along trails shaded by oak trees. Their route first leads to Rabat Waterfall, where water cascades from a height of about 50 meters, before continuing to the ancient Rabat Bridge.

Many stop to photograph the historic bridge before hiking through the stepped tunnel to reach the remains of the hilltop castle.

From the elevated viewpoint, visitors can take in panoramic views of the valley while watching wild goats roaming freely across the rocky cliffs.

Professor Ayşe Çalık Ross, a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Kocaeli University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said she was deeply impressed by both the natural and

historical attractions of the area during her second visit to Tunceli.

“As an archaeology professor, I was eager to see not only the natural beauty but also the historical heritage of this place. I had heard a great deal about Rabat Castle and Rabat Bridge, so I made every effort to come here,” Ross said.

She noted that the valley has preserved much of its historical character.

“The bridge, the ancient road and the mill in the valley are still standing. The historical fabric has remained intact, apart from some natural deterioration over time. It is a beautiful place that everyone should visit,” she said.

Professor Yasemin Yılmaz, a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Düzce University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said previous surveys and excavations had demonstrated the valley’s importance as a cultural heritage site.

“The sound of rushing water welcomes visitors here, accompanied by birdsong, while the scent of plants and flowers fills the air,” Yılmaz said.

She added that the area may contain remains dating to the Urartian period or the Iron Age, making it archaeologically significant, although its natural beauty remains its most striking feature today.