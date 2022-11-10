Putin will not go to G20 summit in Bali

Putin will not go to G20 summit in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia
Putin will not go to G20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia next week, Moscow's embassy in Jakarta told AFP on Thursday.

It was the first Russian confirmation that Putin will not travel to the resort island of Bali for the summit, which would have put him in the same room as US President Joe Biden for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Biden has called Putin a "war criminal" and ruled out meeting him in Bali if he went unless the conversation involved the release of Americans held in Russia.

"I can confirm that (foreign minister) Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20. President Putin's programme is still being worked out, he could participate virtually," said Yulia Tomskaya, the embassy's chief of protocol.

The decision follows months of speculation about Putin's participation at the November 15-16 summit.

The Kremlin is expected to try and shield itself from Western condemnation over the war, in which its forces are suffering setbacks in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Another source with knowledge of Russia's G20 planning confirmed that Putin would be replaced by Lavrov.

The person said it was unclear if the Russian leader would attend virtually as "the issue has not been finalised".Lavrov walked out of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali in July after officials roundly condemned Russia over Ukraine.

Host Indonesia pursues a neutral foreign policy and has rebuffed Western calls to disinvite Russia from the summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had invited Putin despite the invasion, prompting a flurry of Western criticism. In August, he said Putin had accepted that invitation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend virtually. He had threatened to boycott the summit if Putin attended.

"Ukraine is not a G20 member.- Increasing isolation -Experts said Putin's absence would hurt the summit, with no progress likely to be made on the Ukraine war and its global economic fallout."

"The G20 cannot do much, so it will only be a symbolic forum. Their discussion is always stuck on the issue of war," said Radityo Dharmaputra, a Russia and eastern Europe expert at Indonesia's Airlangga University.

The main issue itself -- the war -- cannot be discussed and resolved. Fruitful results might come up in bilateral meetings but the rest of it is just the leaders trying to attend in respect for Indonesia as the host."While Biden has shunned contact with his Russian counterpart, France has warned against worsening Putin's isolation on the world stage.

Russia refers to its invasion as a special military operation to "de-Nazify" Ukraine and blames subsequent Western sanctions for the global food and energy crises that followed.

While those sanctions have gnawed at Russia's war effort, other countries have maintained economic ties with Moscow. India and China stepped up their purchases of Russian oil.- Global crises -The G20 summit will be the biggest meeting of the bloc since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fresh from securing a historic third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend.

The Chinese leader will be looking to shore up Beijing's global alliances in the face of US competition without close ally Putin in toe.

The talks will be held under the shadow of divisions over the food and energy crises worsened by the Ukraine war, on top of soaring inflation and climate change.

The G20 meetings held in the build-up to the leaders' meeting all ended without a joint communique.

The summit in Bali next week is also not expected to close with a joint declaration because of disagreements over who is to blame for the global crises.

The Indonesian foreign ministry said, "the negotiation for the final document is still ongoing".

WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

    Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

  2. Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

    Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

  3. New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

    New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

  4. Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

    Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

  5. Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers

    Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers
Recommended
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit

Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit
Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal

Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal
Biden hails good day for democracy as Republicans fall short

Biden hails 'good day for democracy' as Republicans fall short
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock
WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.

ECONOMY Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

The air traffic at Turkish airports in the 10-month period increased by 30.6 percent compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.