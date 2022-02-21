Putin recognizes independence of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine

MOSCOW

Russian President President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine- a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that his country could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack.

Putin’s announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels.

A 2015 peace deal ended large-scale fighting, but violence has simmered and has seen a spike in recent weeks amid the wider crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin, the Kremlin said, in a statement published before the anticipated national address from Putin.

"At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts," the Kremlin said.

France and Germany are mediators in the conflict between Kyiv and pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The West has repeatedly warned Russia not to recognise the separatists -- a move that effectively buries a fragile peace process in the region.

Earlier on Monday, the rebel leaders of eastern Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk and Lugansk territories had appealed to Putin to recognise them as independent.

The Kremlin said the rebels had made the appeal "in connection with military aggression carried out by the Ukrainian authorities and the mass shelling of the territory of Donbas, which leads to suffering in the civilian population."

Also on Monday, the Russian leader held an unscheduled Kremlin national security meeting on Monday, in which his top officials made empassioned speeches to him in favour of recognising the separatists.