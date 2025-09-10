Zelensky urges 'joint' air defense with Europe after Russian drones downed in Poland

KIEV

Ukrainian flag fluttering in front of the Ukrainian government building damaged the previous day during a massive Russian air strike, in Kiev on Sept. 8, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday pushed for a common air defense system with Kiev's European allies as he accused Russia of "deliberately targeting" neighbouring Poland by flying drones through its airspace in an overnight attack.

Poland said it downed several Russian drones that Moscow had fired towards Ukraine in its latest overnight barrage, an incident that drew widespread condemnation and warnings from the NATO member's allies.

Zelensky said it showed the need for a combined Ukraine-Europe air defense shield.

"Ukraine has long proposed to its partners the creation of a joint air defense system to ensure the guaranteed downing of 'Shaheds', other drones, and missiles through the combined strength of our combat aviation and air defenses," Zelensky said on social media.

Russia has fired tens of thousands of drones at Ukraine in overnight attacks throughout the three-year-war, escalating its aerial barrages as peace talks have stuttered.

The Ukrainian leader said the violation of Poland's airspace was a "dangerous precedent" for Europe, saying it was "no accident".

"There have been previous incidents of individual Russian drones crossing the border and travelling a short distance into neighbouring countries. But this time, we are recording a much larger scale and deliberate targeting," he said on social media.

He urged Kiev's allies to issue a strong response to the attack, which he called an attempt to "humiliate" EU and NATO member Poland.

"Russia must feel that the response to this escalatory step, and even more so to an attempt to humiliate one of Europe's key countries, will be clear and strong from all partners," Zelensky said.

Kiev has been pushing Washington and Brussels to advance hard-hitting sanctions on Russia that would hobble its ability to attack Ukraine.

Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack

Russian forces launched more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 415 drones and 43 missiles in the attack that Ukrainian officials said left at least one dead. Air defense units downed 386 drones and 27 missiles, the air force added.