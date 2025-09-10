Zelensky urges 'joint' air defense with Europe after Russian drones downed in Poland

Zelensky urges 'joint' air defense with Europe after Russian drones downed in Poland

KIEV
Zelensky urges joint air defense with Europe after Russian drones downed in Poland

Ukrainian flag fluttering in front of the Ukrainian government building damaged the previous day during a massive Russian air strike, in Kiev on Sept. 8, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday pushed for a common air defense system with Kiev's European allies as he accused Russia of "deliberately targeting" neighbouring Poland by flying drones through its airspace in an overnight attack.

Poland said it downed several Russian drones that Moscow had fired towards Ukraine in its latest overnight barrage, an incident that drew widespread condemnation and warnings from the NATO member's allies.

Zelensky said it showed the need for a combined Ukraine-Europe air defense shield.

"Ukraine has long proposed to its partners the creation of a joint air defense system to ensure the guaranteed downing of 'Shaheds', other drones, and missiles through the combined strength of our combat aviation and air defenses," Zelensky said on social media.

Russia has fired tens of thousands of drones at Ukraine in overnight attacks throughout the three-year-war, escalating its aerial barrages as peace talks have stuttered.

The Ukrainian leader said the violation of Poland's airspace was a "dangerous precedent" for Europe, saying it was "no accident".

"There have been previous incidents of individual Russian drones crossing the border and travelling a short distance into neighbouring countries. But this time, we are recording a much larger scale and deliberate targeting," he said on social media.

He urged Kiev's allies to issue a strong response to the attack, which he called an attempt to "humiliate" EU and NATO member Poland.

"Russia must feel that the response to this escalatory step, and even more so to an attempt to humiliate one of Europe's key countries, will be clear and strong from all partners," Zelensky said.

Kiev has been pushing Washington and Brussels to advance hard-hitting sanctions on Russia that would hobble its ability to attack Ukraine.

Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack

Russian forces launched more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 415 drones and 43 missiles in the attack that Ukrainian officials said left at least one dead. Air defense units downed 386 drones and 27 missiles, the air force added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes
Right-wing Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at US university

Right-wing Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at US university
Israeli strikes on rebel-held Yemen kill 35

Israeli strikes on rebel-held Yemen kill 35
EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza

EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza
Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion

Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion
Israel vows to strike foes anywhere after Qatar attack

Israel vows to strike foes anywhere after Qatar attack
Australia approves chlamydia vaccine for koalas

Australia approves chlamydia vaccine for koalas
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿