Putin 'playing for time,' says German FM in Kiev

KIEV

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "playing for time" in negotiations over the war in Ukraine as she arrived on a visit to Kiev on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is ready for an immediate ceasefire. It is Putin who is playing for time, does not want peace and is continuing his war of aggression, which is a violation of international law," Baerbock said in a statement shared by her ministry.

"He is feigning a willingness to negotiate, but not deviating an inch from his goals," she said on her ninth visit to Ukraine since the start of the war.

On March 11, Ukraine, whose army is struggling on the frontline, and the United States agreed a plan for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

But Putin has rejected the U.S. proposal and has upped his rhetoric on Moscow wanting to install new leadership in Ukraine.

Baerbock was visiting Kiev for the first time since the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has upended U.S.-Europe relations by reaching out to Russia over European heads to seek an end to the conflict.

The shift in policy has sparked concern over the future of the NATO alliance and prompted Europe to focus on boosting its own defense capabilities and upping its support for Ukraine.

Germany in March approved 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine after adopting a major new spending package that eased its traditionally strict debt rules.

"In view of the deadlock between the United States and Russia, it is absolutely vital that we Europeans show that we stand by Ukraine's side and support it now more than ever," Baerbock said.

Meanwhile, Trump on March 31 said he expects Putin "to fulfill his part" of a deal to end war, after he voiced doubts over Moscow's commitment.

"I want to make sure that he follows through," Trump told reporters in the White House.

"I think he's going to live up to what he told me, and I think he's going to fulfill his part of the deal now."

Trump on March 30 criticized both Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump told NBC he was "very angry" at Putin for questioning Zelensky's credibility as someone to negotiate with and for calling for new leadership in Ukraine.

On March 30, NBC News journalist Kristen Walker said Trump had called her to say he was "pissed off" with Putin and threatened tariffs on firms dealing with Russian oil.

The U.S. leader later turned his ire on Zelensky, warning him Ukraine would have "big problems" if it got cold feet over a deal to sign over mineral rights to the United States.

The Kremlin on March 31 said that Putin was still open to speaking to Trump.

There was no phone call scheduled between the two leaders, but that one could be "organized promptly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are working on implementing some ideas, linked to resolving the Ukrainian [conflict]," Peskov said.

"This process is time-consuming."