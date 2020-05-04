Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April

  • May 04 2020 10:54:33

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 33.4 in April, according to a monthly business survey on May 4. 

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry report, in collaboration with London-based global data firm IHS Markit, showed that the April figure dropped by 14.7 points month-on-month, posting the steepest decline since the global financial crisis.

The survey indicated the intensification of the slowdown in the manufacturing sector was caused by the coronavirus pandemic and measures introduced to stem the spread of the virus.

"Output and new orders eased at unprecedented rates, while firms scaled back employment and purchasing activity in response," the survey said.

Turkish lira currency weakness led to upward pressure on prices, but inflation rate eased from March, it underlined.

The manufacturing PMI- derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases- is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance.

An index value above 50 indicates the sector is growing, while a figure below 50 signals a contraction.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

    Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  2. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

  4. Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

    Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkeys inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19

Turkey's inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19
Share of renewables in energy generation soars in Turkey

Share of renewables in energy generation soars in Turkey
Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs

Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs
Turkish Cargo fifth among top 25 air cargo carriers

Turkish Cargo fifth among top 25 air cargo carriers
Turkey lifts ban on export of medical equipment to fight virus

Turkey lifts ban on export of medical equipment to fight virus

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir
WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 33.4 in April, according to a monthly business survey on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 