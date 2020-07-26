Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

  • July 26 2020 16:46:00

Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

ISTANBUL
Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Three state-owned lenders have excluded six major international automakers from a cheap loan package campaign, accusing them of raising prices disproportionately.

Ziraat, VakıfBank and Halkbank said in a joint statement on July 25 that they would no longer issue loans for purchases from the six automotive companies, which produce vehicles in Turkey mainly for export but also for the domestic market.

“Honda, Hyundai, Fiat, Ford, Renault and Toyota have been excluded for violating the aim of the loan package, which is to provide low-cost financing to our individual and corporate customers and promote domestic production in the country,” read the statement.

The public lenders offered loans with interest rates as low as 0.49 percent and a grace period of up to 12 months in early June, when the government eased three-month anti-pandemic restrictions to ramp up economic recovery.

Last month, the automotive market jumped 66 percent on an annual basis, reaching 70,973 thanks to cheap loan packages. Passenger car sales surged 58.4 percent to 57,067, while light commercial vehicle sales soared 108.7 percent year on year to 13,906 in June.

As deferred demand was unleashed, prices skyrocketed, partially due to limited vehicle stocks caused by the global supply chain in recent months. But for many customers, the price hikes were so high that they had to leave stores empty-handed.

In the meantime, the public lenders said that companies had been handed price-gauging warnings before they were excluded from the loan campaign.

Automakers in Turkey produced 415,454 vehicles, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles and tractors, between January and May, according to a sector report released on June 8.

In the first five months of 2020, Turkey’s auto production dropped 35 percent on a yearly basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Automotive Manufacturers Association. Although the total volume of automotive exports witnessed an 8 percent decline annually, it increased to $2 billion in June from $1.2 billion in May, according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

    Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

  2. Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

    Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

  3. Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

    Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

  4. Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

    Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

  5. Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map

    Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map
Recommended
Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

Halkbank in compliance with global regulations: Bank

Halkbank in compliance with global regulations: Bank
Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time

Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time
Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties

Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties
Hotel occupancy rate down by half

Hotel occupancy rate down by half
Digital security for social media should be on G20 agenda: Minister

Digital security for social media should be on G20 agenda: Minister
WORLD At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

A Rohingya migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coastguard official said on July 26.    
ECONOMY Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Three state-owned lenders have excluded six major international automakers from a cheap loan package campaign, accusing them of raising prices disproportionately.
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.