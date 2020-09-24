Protective face mask exhibition presented to art lovers online

BAYBURT

An exhibition that brings together the “face mask” interpretations of 20 artists and designers is presented to art lovers at the Baksı Museum, located 45 kilometers from the northeastern province of Bayburt’s center.

The exhibition, which can be visited online on the museum’s website until May 21, 2021, focuses on protective face masks that unexpectedly take control of daily life and move into the center of human behavior due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Works by names such as Alp İşmen, Aykut Erol and Beyza Boynudelik are displayed in the exhibition called Mask / Associations.

A Bayburt local painter and academic, Hüsamettin Koçan founded the museum in 2010 in Bayraktar (Baksı) village on a hill overlooking the Çoruh valley.

In addition to Koçan, an art committee consisting of Feride Çelik, Banu Çarmıklı and Özlem Yalım shaped the exhibition.

“Today, the mask is on the agenda more than ever before, it is in our daily life… We try to communicate behind our masks. Masked speeches, masked meetings, masked farewells are now at the center of our lives,” it said in a statement of the committee.

“That is why we wanted the mask to be dimensioned as a concept at the same time and to be the subject of creative action with its associations in artists and designers,” it noted.