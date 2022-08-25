Prosecutor launches investigation against singer over religious school remarks

  • August 25 2022 15:14:00

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against the famous pop singer Gülşen following her words she uttered against the students of state religious “imam hatip” high schools.

The footage from Gülşen’s concert on Aug. 24 at which she said, “He had studied at imam hatip before, his perversion stems from there,” triggered torrid criticism against the famous singer.

In the investigation launched on the charge of “inciting hatred and hostility among the public,” the prosecutor’s office ordered that Gülşen be present by law enforcement officers.

The Education Ministry also reacted by starting a legal process and made a statement regarding the incident. “We condemn the singer for her words that contain insults and slander against a community by accusing our imam hatip high schools at her concert.”

“It is never acceptable to make derogatory and marginalizing words towards these institutions raising generations with national and spiritual values or our any of our school types,” the ministry added.

In his post on social media account condemning Gülşen, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said, “Using the language of hatred, hostility and discrimination and provoking one part of the public against the other is also disrespectful to art and artists.”

No one has the right and freedom to make hatred, enmity and discrimination among our people, Bozdağ added.

Targeting a certain part of the society with the allegation of “perversion” and trying to separate Türkiye is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity,” said Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

Additionally, Ali Erbaş, the head of Türkiye’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) reacted condemning the singer.

“It is unacceptable to insult the imam hatip schools and their members, which were established to call for good, to spread good and to eliminate evil, and who have been leading this cause for 70 years.”

Additionally, Özgür Özel, group deputy chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), reacted saying, “A joke has broken hearts. We will be a close follower of the incident.”

'Diyarbakır mothers' raise voice as workshop held in Istanbul

‘Diyarbakır mothers’ raise voice as workshop held in Istanbul
