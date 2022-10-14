Property boom coming to an end, report warns

Property boom coming to an end, report warns

ZURICH
Property boom coming to an end, report warns

The property boom is coming to an end, according to a study by Swiss bank UBS, with Frankfurt and Toronto topping the list of imbalanced markets.

The bank’s annual study of the world property market looked at prices in 25 major cities across the globe.

House prices in the cities analyzed rose 10 percent between mid-2021 and mid-2022, said the study, the highest increase since 2007.

And of the top five with the fastest-growing prices, four were U.S. cities: Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston.

“Imbalances in global metropolitan housing markets are highly elevated and prices are out of sync with rising interest rates,” said the report.

But the cities where there was most risk of the property bubble bursting were Toronto in Canada and the German city of Frankfurt.

“Mortgage rates have almost doubled on average across all cities analyzed since their lowest point in mid-2021,” the report noted.

“Combined with increased real estate prices, the amount of living space that is financially affordable for a skilled service worker is, on average, one-third lower than it was right before the pandemic.”

Other cities in the report’s red zone were Zurich, Munich, Hong Kong, Vancouver, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

“Higher interest rates, inflation, turmoil in the financial markets, and deteriorating economic conditions are putting the housing boom under pressure,” said the report.

“In a majority of cities with high valuations, price corrections have either already begun, or are expected to start in the coming quarters.”

The only four cities of the 25 analyzed thought to have a fairly valued property market were Milan, Sao Paulo, Dubai and Warsaw.

propery boom, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal
MOST POPULAR

  1. TOGG preparing for world stage

    TOGG preparing for world stage

  2. ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

    ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

  3. Türkiye most reliable way to supply gas to Europe: Putin

    Türkiye most reliable way to supply gas to Europe: Putin

  4. Property boom coming to an end, report warns

    Property boom coming to an end, report warns

  5. EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs

    EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs
Recommended
EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs

EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs
TOGG preparing for world stage

TOGG preparing for world stage
Finance Minister Nebati meets top bankers in US

Finance Minister Nebati meets top bankers in US
South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea raises interest to tame inflation
IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall
Loan package welcomed by tradesmen unions

Loan package welcomed by tradesmen unions
WORLD China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

China’s internet censors removed on Oct. 13 virtually all references to reports of a rare protest in Beijing that involved banners denouncing President Xi Jinping and the country’s Covid policies.
ECONOMY Finance Minister Nebati meets top bankers in US

Finance Minister Nebati meets top bankers in US

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has held a meeting with the senior executives of Goldman Sachs in Washington, D.C.
SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.