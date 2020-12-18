Project to increase tourism potential in Phrygian region

Project to increase tourism potential in Phrygian region

AFYONKARAHİSAR
The “Emre Lake and Phrygian Civilization Garden Project,” under construction in the İhsaniye district of the western province of Afyonkarahisar, is expected to revive nature, history and sport tourism in the region when it finishes in 2021.

In the project built around Emre Lake in Döğer town, there will be a viewing terrace, country garden, restaurant, sports areas and picnic areas where local and foreign tourists can have a good time. Construction and landscaping work in the project area have been continuing for two months.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Afyonkarahisar Governor Gökmen Çiçek said that the Prygian region has a history of 3,000 years and there are many historical artifacts in the villages in the region.

Çiçek reminded that most of the 576-kilometer Phrygian road is located in Afyonkarahisar, adding, “We are committed to make the Phrygian Valley one the most important tourism destinations in Turkey. We are working on this project with the local people. Constructions continue at full speed. I hope we will complete our investment project in the spring of 2021. We believe in this and we are excited about it.”

Stating that the Phrygian Valley is a magnificent geography, Çiçek said, “Afyonkarahisar is Turkey’s most important junction point. In addition to thermal and gastronomy, the city will make a name for itself in historical tourism such as Cappadocia and Pamukkale after the investment projects. We are also taking steps for the promotion and marketing of Phrygia. We expect a significant increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists in the region.”

The Phrygian Valley, which includes Eskişehir, Afyonkarahisar and Kütahya, is home to rock formations from the Phrygians, rock monuments, rock tombs, churches and chapels, fairy chimneys and other natural beauties.

It has been home to a number of communities since the ancient times. The area was dominated by the Phrygians between 900 B.C. and 600 B.C. Later, the area fell under Roman control.

There is also a 506-kilometer-long (314 miles) trekking and cycling path (Phrygian Road) on the site which was constructed without any damage to its historical milieu. The ancient site was named “the second Cappadocia” due to its landscape.

