Profits at Warren Buffett's firm reach $36 billion

Profits at Warren Buffett's firm reach $36 billion

OMAHA
Profits at Warren Buffetts firm reach $36 billion

Profits rebounded at Warren Buffett's conglomerate along with the value of its $353 billion stock portfolio in the second quarter to hit $35.9 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway's assorted businesses also performed well, led by strong results in its core insurance businesses, particularly Geico.

Berkshire Hathaway said that its profits surged to hit $24,755 per Class A share. A year ago, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company recorded a loss of $43.6 billion, or $29,633 per Class A share, when the value of its biggest investments fell.

But Buffett has long said that those bottom-line figures can be misleading because of the big swings in the paper value of its investments from quarter to quarter when few of Berkshire's investments are actually bought or sold.

Instead, Buffett recommends that investors focus on operating earnings to see how the more than 90 companies Berkshire owns are actually performing.

By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings grew 6.6 percent, to $10.043 billion, or $6,928.40 per Class A share. That's up from $9.417 billion, or $6,403.61 per Class A share, a year ago.

Berkshire’s revenue jumped to $92.5 billion from last year’s $76.2 billion thanks largely to the addition of truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers, which generated $14.75 billion in revenue during the quarter.

Berkshire is still sitting on a mountain of cash because it hasn’t completed any major acquisitions or made many significant new stock investments this year. The company’s cash pile grew to $147.4 billion from the first quarter’s $130.6 billion.

Economy,

ECONOMY EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

    EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

  2. Cabinet meeting set to address stalled grain deal

    Cabinet meeting set to address stalled grain deal

  3. CHP reaches out to members for party program revision

    CHP reaches out to members for party program revision

  4. Profits at Warren Buffett's firm reach $36 billion

    Profits at Warren Buffett's firm reach $36 billion

  5. Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

    Biles captures US Classic in return to competition
Recommended
EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts
Heat, wildfires put southern Europes tourism at risk

Heat, wildfires put southern Europe's tourism at risk
Tour operators offer discounts to visa, special passport holders

Tour operators offer discounts to visa, special passport holders
Türkiye, Egypt seek to boost trade ties

Türkiye, Egypt seek to boost trade ties
Card payments rise 109 percent in June

Card payments rise 109 percent in June
Amazon and Apple beat earnings forecasts

Amazon and Apple beat earnings forecasts
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

The European Union’s major trading partners, including Türkiye, will be impacted by the bloc’s carbon tax, experts have said.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.